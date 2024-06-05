Assam CM commemorates World Environment Day, inspires everyone to do their bit

HT Digital

Guwahati, June 5: The Chief Minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma Wednesday observed World Environment Day with compete devotion and dedication to Mother Nature.

The Chief Minister on his X account has shared a video of planting a tree sapling along with other officials.

The Chief Minister has made a statement that the government has been consistently endeavouring to make the environment clean and green for the upliftment of the future generations.

He further said that the government is also working to build a surrounding full of “comfort and well-being” for the benefits of the people of Assam.

Sarma further wrote enthusiastically, “On this World Environment Day, I encourage everyone to do their part to create a safe, sustainable, and shared future.”