Monday, June 17, 2024
Assam CM examines Guwahati Projects, assures completion by April 2025

Assam
GUWAHATI, June 17: The Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visited the construction site of the New Auditorium in Srimanta Sankaradev Kalakshetra, a 5000-seat auditorium on the campus of the College of Veterinary Science, Khanapara.

“It is about establishing a 5000 sitting-capacity nice model auditorium. I have inspected that. The second project was 800 a sitting-capacity auditorium. That also I inspected. We are also constructing the District Commissioner’s Office. I have examined all the projects today which will be inaugurated by April 2025. We are inspecting it routinely,” Sarma said.

The Assam Chief Minister also made a visit for the construction site scrutiny of the New District Commissioner Office in the city’s Rupnagar area.

In the meantime, the Chief Minister inaugurated the recently built New Judicial Court Building at Bishnu Nagar in the Sivasagar district of Assam on Saturday.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony, the Sarma stated that instead of the previous laws of British colonial rule, the BJP government has introduced fresh laws based on Indian justice in the country.

At the end of the building’s inauguration, CM Sarma interacted with the media, mentioning that the re-election of five assembly constituencies in the state and panchayat elections would be held as per the Election Commission’s schedule.

