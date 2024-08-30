Assam CM expresses concern over future of ‘endangered Assamese society’

34 C
HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Aug 30: In a poignant address at the Assam Legislative Assembly, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed deep concern over the survival of Assamese society, which he described as an “endangered community”, the Chief Minister informed on Friday.

His heartfelt appeal highlighted the struggles faced by the Assamese people to preserve their culture and identity in the face of ongoing challenges.

“My effort is to try to prolong its survival,” Sarma stated, focussing on the urgency of the situation.

He also invoked the wisdom of the legendary Assamese musician and social activist Bhupen Hazarika, emphasizing that in order to hold onto something valuable, sacrifices must be made.

“You have to remember a song by Bhupen Hazarika that to digest, you have to give up something and hold onto something else,” Sarma remarked, pointing to the delicate balance required to preserve Assamese heritage.

The Chief Minister also mentioned the legacy of Bhupen Hazarika as a person dedicated to social service, acknowledging that even those with different political ideologies, such as Manuranjan Talukdar shared a commitment to socialist ideals.

Meanwhile, Sarma lamented the loss of land in regions such as Dhubri, Goalpara, Barpeta, Darrang, and Marigaon, which he claimed had “gone to others.”

Additionally, he reiterated the ongoing struggle of the Assamese people to maintain their cultural and geographical foothold. “An endangered nation is screaming in the Assam Assembly for the right to live,” he declared, highlighting the gravity of the situation.

Furthermore, in his closing remarks, Sarma called on the Assembly to respect the rights of the endangered Assamese community and vowed to continue fighting for their land and cultural foundation until the very end. “We will fight for the nation, land, and foundation till the last day, and for that reason, I am here today,” he concluded.

