Friday, December 15, 2023
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Invites President Droupadi Murmu To 50th Karbi Youth Festival

HT Bureau

GUWHATI, Dec 14: In a significant meeting at Rashtrapati Bhavan, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma extended a warm invitation to President Droupadi Murmu to grace the 50th Karbi Youth Festival scheduled for January 2024.

The President’s office shared the moment on Twitter, showcasing a snapshot of the leaders exchanging pleasantries.

Expressing the cultural significance of the Karbi Youth Festival (KYF), chief minister Sarma took to micro-blogging site X, formerly Twitter, stating, “On behalf of the people of Assam, I had the pleasure to invite Hon’ble President to the 50th Karbi Youth Festival in January 2024. KYF is a celebration of our ancient indigenous culture & it will be further enriched by Smt Murmu ji’s august presence.”

In a separate tweet, Sarma expressed his deep honor and appreciation for meeting President Droupadi Murmu, highlighting her humility and compassion as a source of strength for all.

The meeting concluded with a gesture of respect as chief minister presented President Murmu with a traditional gamosa and a souvenir, acknowledging the importance of fostering cultural ties between Assam and the nation.

