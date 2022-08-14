Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Releases Book On The History Of Moran Community

HT Bureau

GUWHATI, Aug 13: Chief minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma released a book titled ‘Moran Janagosthir Buranji’ at a function held at Janata Bhawan on Saturday. The book was published by Dibrugarh University and the Assam Moran Sabha.

On this occasion, chief minister Dr Sarma said that the history of Assam is associated with the culture and traditional life of the ethnic communities. He appreciated this initiative of Dibrugarh University and Assam Moran Sabha to publish this book that highlights the history, traditions, culture and political history of the Moran people. He also recalled the contributions of Bodousa who established the Moran Kingdom. He also said that when Chaolung Syukapha entered into this land, he met Moran and Borahi communities and during that time they lived in a cordial relationship. The rule of the Morans is a colourful chapter in the history of Assam, he said.

He said that diversity and vibrancy of Assam and the north-eastern states lies in the bond of unity among the tribal tradition and customs and communities. The Government of Assam has been working for uplifting all tribal communities as well as the people of Assam. Various steps has been taken to preserve and develop their tradition, culture, customs and literature. For that purpose Government of Assam has created the department of Indigenous and Tribal Faiths and Culture. He also called upon the young generation to earn knowledge about the powerful and colourful history of Assam. He also said that Government has decided to introduce Assam and Indian history and geography in the school curriculum from class VIII.

MP Pabitra Margherita, professor of Dibrugarh University and editor of ‘Moran Janagosthir Buranji’ Nirode Baruah also spoke in the meeting. MLAs Balin Chetia and Suren Phukan, president of Asom Moran Sabha, president of All Moran Students Union and other dignitaries were also present in the meeting.