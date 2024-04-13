Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma reviews preparation, visits venue ahead of PM Modi’s rally in Nalbari

HT Digital

Nalbari, April 13: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma inspected the venue in Nalbari where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address a large gathering on April 17 as part of the Vijay Sankalpa Yatra.

State President Bhabesh Kalita, Minister Jayanta MallaBaruah, Chandra Mohan Patowary, and UPPL Chief Pramod Boro accompanied him. In related news, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi is also due to visit Assam on the same day.

He will engage with the public in gatherings in the Jorhat and Dibrugarh districts, with the Congress expecting a significant turnout. Rahul Gandhi’s schedule includes campaigning for Gaurav Gogoi, the Congress candidate from the Jorhat seat, and supporting Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) candidate Lurinjyoti Gogoi in Dibrugarh.

These events highlight the escalating campaign efforts ahead of the upcoming elections in Assam.