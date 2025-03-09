16.3 C
Guwahati
Sunday, March 9, 2025
type here...

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma reviews preparations for Amit Shah’s visit to Assam

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

GUWAHATI, March 8: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday reviewed preparations for Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to Assam next week.

Shah will inaugurate the revamped police academy in Dergaon in Jorhat district during his visit, the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said in a post on X.

- Advertisement -

“HCM Dr. @himantabiswa chaired a preparatory meeting for Hon’ble Union Minister Shri @AmitShah ‘s upcoming visit to Assam,” it said.

Related Posts:

The meeting focused on ensuring smooth coordination and planning for the successful execution of the visit and the inauguration of the newly upgraded Lachit Barphukan Police Academy in Dergaon, it added.

Shah is scheduled to reach the state on March 14 and inaugurate the police academy the next day.

He will attend a programme in Mizoram on March 15 and return to Assam the same evening, before winding up the visit with a meeting in the Bodoland Territorial Region the next day. (PTI)

- Advertisement -

8 Rediscovered Animals Once Thought To Be Extinct
8 Rediscovered Animals Once Thought To Be Extinct
Top 10 National Parks in India to Spot Deer in the Wild
Top 10 National Parks in India to Spot Deer in the Wild
10 Best Ecotourism Destinations In India To Explore In March
10 Best Ecotourism Destinations In India To Explore In March
The Rare and Elusive Wildlife of Manas National Park
The Rare and Elusive Wildlife of Manas National Park
10 Must Visit Places In Northeast India This March
10 Must Visit Places In Northeast India This March

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

60% of gynaecology appointments sought by women aged 25-34 yrs: Survey

The Hills Times -
8 Rediscovered Animals Once Thought To Be Extinct Top 10 National Parks in India to Spot Deer in the Wild 10 Best Ecotourism Destinations In India To Explore In March The Rare and Elusive Wildlife of Manas National Park 10 Must Visit Places In Northeast India This March