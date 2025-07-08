Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Reviews Welfare Scheme Rollout In Kokrajhar

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, July 7: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday chaired a high-level review meeting at the Deputy Commissioner’s office in Kokrajhar to assess the status of various flagship welfare schemes being implemented across the five constituencies of Kokrajhar, namely Kokrajhar, Baukhungri, Dotma, Gossaigaon, and Parbatjhora.

According to an official statement, the meeting was convened to review the implementation progress of key initiatives including ‘Orunodoi 3.0’, ‘Mukhyamantrir Mahila Udyamita Abhijan’ (MMUA), ‘Chief Minister’s Atmanirbhar Asom Abhijan’ (CMAAA), ‘Eti Koli Duti Paat’, and the distribution of new ration cards.

Sarma instructed all district-level officials and executing functionaries to ensure completion of all administrative processes under these schemes by August 15, 2025.

The chief minister noted that while the existing coverage of the Orunodoi scheme in Kokrajhar stands at 60,000 beneficiaries, the upcoming phase—’Orunodoi 3.0’—is expected to expand the number to 1.4 lakh.

He urged officials to fast-track the selection process and ensure the timely inclusion of eligible households in the scheme.

Reviewing the progress under CMAAA, Sarma examined the number of applications received, the screening process undertaken by the Monitoring Committee, and the status of bank linkages for the applicants.

The scheme is designed to promote self-reliance among youth and entrepreneurs in the state.

The Chief Minister also took stock of the ‘Mukhyamantrir Mahila Udyamita Abhijan’, which aims to empower women through financial support and entrepreneurial opportunities.

He informed that under the scheme, around 1.5 lakh women from Kokrajhar district are targeted to benefit.

As part of the review, Sarma evaluated the implementation of ‘Eti Koli Duti Paat’, a welfare scheme for state government employees, under which 7,000 employees in the district are expected to benefit.

He also reviewed the status of new ration card distribution, announcing that 60,000 new beneficiaries across the five constituencies will be provided ration cards to strengthen food security in the region.

Reiterating the importance of timely execution, the chief minister directed all departments involved to complete verification, beneficiary identification, and administrative approvals before the Independence Day deadline.

He emphasised that successful and timely delivery of these schemes would significantly impact the livelihoods of thousands of families in the Bodoland region.

The meeting was attended by Health and Family Welfare Minister Ashok Singhal, Handloom and Textile Minister UG Brahma, Kokrajhar MP Jayanta Basumatary, elected Members of the Council Legislative Assembly (MCLAs), Executive Members of BTC, Principal Secretary BTC Akashdeep, and other senior administrative officials. Sarma’s visit and directives are part of the government’s broader effort to ensure ground-level execution of welfare schemes in a time-bound and efficient manner, especially in regions like Kokrajhar where development and delivery mechanisms are being closely monitored.