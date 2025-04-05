Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma to participate Galo’s Mopin festival in Arunachal Pradesh 

HT Correspondent

DIBRUGARH, April 4: Hectic preparations are on at Aalo in West Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh where the Galo community is celebrating its traditional festival – Mopin.

Finishing touches are given at the Central Mopin Celebration Committee for celebrating the festival.

In to further strengthen the cultural ties between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh, the organizers had invited Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma as the Chief Guest for the festival on Saturday.

Sarma’s Arunachal counterpart Pema Khandu will be the Guest of Honour.

Meanwhile, the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh KT Parnaik has extended his warm greetings to the people of the State, especially to the Galo community, on the joyous occasion of Mopin Festival.

He wished that the vibrant festival would bring peace, prosperity, and happiness to all. Mopin is one of the most cherished and colorful festivals of Arunachal Pradesh, showcasing the rich cultural heritage of the Galo Tribe.

With its deep-rooted traditions and festive spirit, it has played a vital role in preserving the community’s cherished customs and values. I am confident that this ethno-traditional celebration will continue to strengthen the socio-economic progress of the tribe and uphold its revered way of life, he said.

“As we come together in celebration, I join my Galo brethren in offering prayers to Donyi Polo and Ane Mopin, seeking their divine blessings for the well-being and prosperity of all, the Governor said in his message.