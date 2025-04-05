24.3 C
Guwahati
Saturday, April 5, 2025
type here...

Bhutia-Lepcha organisation urges govt to stop Army expedition to Mt Kangchenjunga

SIBLAC also raised concerns about environmental hazards, citing previous disasters

Northeast
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

GANGTOK, April 4: The Sikkim Bhutia Lepcha Apex Committee (SIBLAC) on Friday wrote to Governor OP Mathur seeking his immediate intervention to stop an Army expedition to the Mt. Kangchenjunga, citing its religious and cultural significance.

SIBLAC said Mt. Kangchenjunga, revered as the ‘guardian deity of Sikkim’, holds immense spiritual significance for the indigenous Bhutia and Lepcha communities.

- Advertisement -

“The sacred mountain has been protected under the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991, which explicitly bans expeditions to its peak. Additionally, the Sikkim government reaffirmed this ban in 2001 and has since prohibited any climbing activities,” it said.

Related Posts:

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday flagged off from New Delhi a joint Indo-Nepal expedition team, which aims to scale Mt. Kangchenjunga. It has 12 mountaineers from the Indian Army and six from the Nepali Army.

The expedition, aiming to scale Mt. Kangchenjunga — the world’s third highest mountain peak (8,848 m) lying at the India-Nepal border, is led by Colonel Sarfaraz Singh of the Indian Army.

SIBLAC also raised concerns about environmental hazards, citing previous disasters.

- Advertisement -

It said that it fears human activity on the mountain could provoke further natural calamities, causing irreparable damage to the fragile Himalayan ecosystem.

“There is no tangible gain in scaling our places of worship. On the contrary, disturbing local deities could bring incalculable harm,” SIBLAC’s convenor Tseten Tashi Bhutia said.

He urged the state government to raise the matter with the Centre to ensure that Mt Kangchenjunga remains untouched. (PTI)

8 Comforting South Indian dishes for a light dinner
8 Comforting South Indian dishes for a light dinner
10 Magnificent Palaces Around the World to Visit at Least Once
10 Magnificent Palaces Around the World to Visit at Least Once
Best Honeymoon Destinations in India for a Romantic Getaway
Best Honeymoon Destinations in India for a Romantic Getaway
10 Best Places to See Asian Elephants in India
10 Best Places to See Asian Elephants in India
9 Beautiful Flowers to Grow in Your Balcony Garden This April
9 Beautiful Flowers to Grow in Your Balcony Garden This April

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Patriot, true legend, and an institution: Tributes pour in for Manoj...

The Hills Times -
8 Comforting South Indian dishes for a light dinner 10 Magnificent Palaces Around the World to Visit at Least Once Best Honeymoon Destinations in India for a Romantic Getaway 10 Best Places to See Asian Elephants in India 9 Beautiful Flowers to Grow in Your Balcony Garden This April