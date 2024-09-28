28 C
Guwahati
Saturday, September 28, 2024
type here...

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma writes to Nitin Gadkari for completion of Jorhat-Majuli Bridge

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

GUWAHATI, Sept 27: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has urged Union minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari to intervene and ensure the completion of Jorhat-Majuli Bridge over Brahmaputra, work for which has been halted since earlier this month.

In a letter to the Union minister on Thursday, Sarma pointed out that it has come to the notice of the state government that the construction work has come to a standstill since September 5 and this is a cause of serious concern.

- Advertisement -

The letter was made available to the media on Friday.

“Given that the dry season has commenced, this period is crucial for ensuring steady progress, and any delay at this stage could result in substantial loss of working days and critical time, which may lead to significant cost and time overruns,” Sarma said.

Reports suggest that the Engineering Procurement and Construction (EPC) contractor of the UP State Bridge Corporation Limited has already left the site and work has been halted, he said.

“This is unfortunate as further delays would jeopardise the timely completion of the vital infrastructure project which is essential for the connectivity and economic development of Majuli and the entire region,” Sarma said.

- Advertisement -

He requested the Union minister for his intervention to ensure immediate corrective measures which could include initiating the process of retendering the project without further delay or alternatively, appropriate action may be taken to ensure that the work resumes without compromising the target completion date of December 2025.

“I sincerely hope that with your support, the project can be brought back on track and completed as per the scheduled timeline, ensuring Assam’s development trajectory remains unhindered,” Sarma added.

Work for the two-lane bridge, including the approaches over Brahmaputra, from Majuli on the north bank to Jorhat on the south bank was awarded by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways to the UP State Bridge Corporation Limited in August 2021 with a total estimated contract value of Rs 650 crore. (PTI)

Flowers With Rich Cultural Heritage
Flowers With Rich Cultural Heritage
5 Instant South Indian Snacks Recipes
5 Instant South Indian Snacks Recipes
8 Most Beautiful Island Destinations To Visit In Asia
8 Most Beautiful Island Destinations To Visit In Asia
7 Breathing Hill Stations Train Routes In North India
7 Breathing Hill Stations Train Routes In North India
5 Traditional Indian Hair Oils For Hair Growth
5 Traditional Indian Hair Oils For Hair Growth
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

28 September, 2024 | ePaper

The Hills Times -
Flowers With Rich Cultural Heritage 5 Instant South Indian Snacks Recipes 8 Most Beautiful Island Destinations To Visit In Asia 7 Breathing Hill Stations Train Routes In North India 5 Traditional Indian Hair Oils For Hair Growth