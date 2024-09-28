28 C
Guwahati
Saturday, September 28, 2024
Next round of Assam border talks likely in October

Some areas are very complicated and need to discuss in minute details: Meghalaya CM

Northeast
Updated:
By The Hills Times
GUWAHATI, Sept 27: Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma said on Friday that the next round of formal talks to resolve the border disputes with Assam is likely to take place in October.

He stressed that the discussion over the areas that have complications has to be thorough to ensure no oversight of any aspect by both the states.

“Regarding border differences, we have been having regular meetings. Unofficially also, I had multiple discussions with Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma,” Sangma said in Guwahati.

He said that it has been decided to take up the dialogue soon and the next round is most likely to be held in October.

“Some areas are very, very complicated. We have to ensure that we discuss in minute details,” he said, referring to the six places of dispute that have not been resolved yet.

Assam and Meghalaya have a longstanding dispute in 12 areas along the 884.9-km-long inter-state border. The two states had signed an agreement in March 2022 in the presence of Union home minister Amit Shah in New Delhi towards ending the disputes in six areas.

Out of the 36.79 sq km of disputed area taken up for settlement in the first phase, Assam got 18.46 sq km and Meghalaya received 18.33 sq km.

The remaining six places, where the differences are more complex, are being taken up in the second phase. Meghalaya was carved out of Assam in 1972. (PTI)

