Assam CM Issues Strong Message to ULFA after IED Threat

HT Digital

August 16, Friday: In a decisive move amid rising tensions, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma issued a stern message to Paresh Baruah, the leader of the United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I), following the group’s IED threats on Independence Day. The CM’s statement came after security agencies reported an increased threat level, with ULFA-I warning of potential bomb attacks in the state.

- Advertisement -

Addressing the public, CM Sarma assured citizens that the government is fully prepared to counter any insurgency threats and maintain law and order during the upcoming national celebrations. He emphasized the government’s commitment to peace and security, urging the insurgent group to abandon violence and join the mainstream.

‘Tata Group has started a semiconductor industry in Assam and after this, more investment will come to the state. After several long years, Assam is on the path of development and progress. I want to appeal to ULFA chief Paresh Baruah that there is no need to create a situation in Assam that would be detrimental to the investment opportunities in the state’, Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

‘There are nearly 14 lakhs employable youths in Assam. If there are no industries, our youth will have to go to Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh to become security guards. If our youth leave the state, who will develop and ‘free’ Assam. It would be meaningless. I hope we don’t get to see a situation in Assam that would worry our out-of-state investors’, he said.

The ULFA-I’s threats have triggered heightened security measures across Assam, with extensive searches and monitoring to prevent any untoward incidents. The Chief Minister’s strong response underscores the state’s determination to counter insurgency activities and protect its citizens during this sensitive period.