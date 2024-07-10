Assam CM Orders Immediate Withdrawal of Unauthorized PRC Notice by Higher Education Directorate

HT Digital

July 10, Wednesday: A notice regarding the Permanent Residential Certificate (PRC) was issued by the Director of Higher Education (DHE) without the necessary approval from the government. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has instructed the DHE to withdraw the notice immediately. The unauthorized issuance has raised concerns about procedural lapses within the department, prompting swift action from the state’s highest office to rectify the situation.

Chief Minister Sarma expressed his discontent via Twitter, demanding an inquiry into the matter. He stated, “Enquire further on what authority the Director of Higher Education issued this circular. Such a circular could only have been issued by the Government, not by a directorate.” This directive underscores the importance of adhering to proper protocols and reinforces the government’s commitment to maintaining transparency and accountability in its administrative processes.