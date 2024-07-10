32 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, July 10, 2024
type here...

Assam CM Orders Immediate Withdrawal of Unauthorized PRC Notice by Higher Education Directorate

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

July 10, Wednesday: A notice regarding the Permanent Residential Certificate (PRC) was issued by the Director of Higher Education (DHE) without the necessary approval from the government. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has instructed the DHE to withdraw the notice immediately. The unauthorized issuance has raised concerns about procedural lapses within the department, prompting swift action from the state’s highest office to rectify the situation.

- Advertisement -

Chief Minister Sarma expressed his discontent via Twitter, demanding an inquiry into the matter. He stated, “Enquire further on what authority the Director of Higher Education issued this circular. Such a circular could only have been issued by the Government, not by a directorate.” This directive underscores the importance of adhering to proper protocols and reinforces the government’s commitment to maintaining transparency and accountability in its administrative processes.

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Haryana CM Khattar Calls for Collaborative Efforts to Boost Power Sector...

The Hills Times -