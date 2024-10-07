Assam Congress Demands CBI Probe into Jal Jeevan Mission Lapses

HT Digital

Monday, October 7: The Congress party in Assam has called for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into possible lapses in the implementation of the Centre’s flagship water supply initiative, the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM). This demand was made by the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) president, Bhupen Kumar Borah, following the revelation of a letter dated October 3 from the state’s Public Health and Engineering (PHE) department. The letter, signed by PHE secretary Kailash Karthik, was addressed to various engineers within the department, including the chief engineer, additional chief engineer, superintending engineers, and executive engineers. It highlighted concerns over potential deviations in project management and quality assurance in the execution of JJM projects.

Borah, citing the content of this letter, pointed out that the PHE department itself had called for a comprehensive review of all ongoing and completed JJM projects due to possible shortcomings in both project management and quality assurance. According to him, these points alone are sufficient grounds to demand a thorough probe and hold the government accountable for any failures in the scheme’s execution. The letter, he noted, raised red flags about deviations from the Detailed Project Report (DPR) and lapses in oversight by third-party inspection agencies.

Addressing the media, Borah highlighted growing public concern about the fate of the Jal Jeevan Mission in Assam, especially in light of the issues flagged by the PHE department. The Congress leader mentioned that people are increasingly worried about whether they will receive tap water under the scheme, while contractors are anxious about whether they will be paid for the work they have already completed. These uncertainties, he remarked, have cast a shadow over the future of the projects, adding that the BJP-led government at both the state and central levels must be held responsible for the situation.

Borah did not hold back in criticizing the BJP’s handling of the scheme, expressing fears that the much-publicized slogan of Har Ghar Jal (Water in Every Home) could soon turn into Har Ghar Nal (Tap in Every Home) without the water. He suggested that the implementation of JJM could be heading toward a complete standstill, putting the successful delivery of water to households at risk.

Another serious concern raised by the Congress leader was the issue of corruption in the awarding of contracts under the Jal Jeevan Mission. According to Borah, contractors working on JJM projects had shared allegations with him, claiming that between 8% and 15% of the total contract amount had to be paid as bribes in order to secure contracts. Borah emphasized that these allegations warrant a full investigation, as such practices, if true, would severely undermine the integrity of the scheme and lead to further delays and inefficiencies.

The letter from the PHE secretary also provided detailed insights into the issues plaguing the execution of JJM projects. It noted that the performance of some contractors had not aligned with the deadlines set for project completion. Specifically, work orders for Single Village Schemes had mandated a completion timeline of six months. However, repeated requests for extensions from several contractors have raised concerns over their non-compliance with the project’s objectives. This has led to suspicions of a possible lapse in both project management and quality assurance.

Moreover, the letter pointed out that the execution of certain schemes had revealed inadequate oversight by the third-party inspection agencies tasked with ensuring the timely delivery and quality of work. These agencies had been engaged with the goal of maintaining high standards and adhering to project deadlines, but the PHE department now suspects that their oversight may have been insufficient.

In addition to the concerns raised about contractors and inspection agencies, the PHE department’s letter also suggested that the performance of some DPR agencies should be scrutinized. This statement indicates that the department believes there may have been shortcomings in the preparation of the project reports, which could have contributed to delays and deviations from the original plans.

As a result of these concerns, the PHE department has directed a temporary halt to construction activities for ongoing schemes until further instructions are issued following a comprehensive audit. The department plans to conduct a detailed review of the current status of all ongoing and completed schemes. This review will focus on identifying the reasons for deviations from project plans, assessing the quality and quantity of the work delivered, and determining the root causes of any delays.

The Assam Congress has seized on these revelations to demand immediate accountability from the state government and a CBI investigation into the alleged lapses. Borah emphasized that only an independent and thorough probe could restore public confidence in the scheme and ensure that the people of Assam receive the benefits promised under the Jal Jeevan Mission.