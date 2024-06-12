31 C
Assam CM Pleads to Report Child Exploitation on World Day Against Child Labour

Assam
Updated:
HT Digital

GUWAHATI, June 12: On the occasion of World Day Against Child Labour, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma urged the public to help eliminate child labour and exploitation in the state.

He appealed to citizens to be vigilant and report any occurrences of child labour and exploitation of children to the authorities.

In a heartfelt post on the micro-blogging site X, CM Sarma shared a video of him interacting with two young girls during a campaign series.

Sarma emphasized the government’s commitment to creating a safe and nurturing environment for children.

“On #WorldDayAgainstChildLabour, let us take a pledge to report any incident of child labour or child exploitation anywhere in the state. Our government is focused on creating an enabling environment for our children, one where they learn, grow, and evolve as better human beings,” the Chief Minister wrote.

The theme of this year’s World Day Against Child Labour is “Let’s Act on Our Commitments: End Child Labour.” The day is observed to create awareness about the hazardous effects of child labour and how governments, civil society, individuals, and workers can work together to ensure a healthy childhood for every child in the world.

In 1987, the Indian central government implemented a National Policy on Child Labour that focuses on rehabilitating children and adolescents exposed to hazardous occupations from an early age. World Day Against Child Labour is observed to emphasize the need to protect children from hazardous occupations and labour unfit for their age.

