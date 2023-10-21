23 C
Assam CM, Police’s Efforts Restored Peace In Bodoland: BTR Chief Pramod Boro

Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Oct 20: Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) chief Pramod Boro on Friday asserted that Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and the police’s relentless efforts have succeeded in restoring peace to the state, particularly BTR, which had witnessed decades of violence.

BTR comprises several Bodo-inhabited western districts of Assam on the northern bank of the Brahmaputra.

Bodo said this during a function organized to financial grants to surrendered cadres of the National Liberation Front of Bodoland (NLFB) at the Madhabdeb International Auditorium in Kalakhetra in the city on Friday.

Boro said, “We have waited for violence to end and peace to return and that day has arrived. The state government has taken steps to ensure that youths, a major human resource, can contribute to the growth and development of the state by engaging in various productive initiatives.”

A total of 181 former NLFB cadres received financial grants of Rs 2 lakh each on the occasion. Boro handed over the cheques to them.

He praised the state government for taking steps to bring militants to the mainstream.

“Most of the militant organizations have surrendered firearms and their cadres have returned to the mainstream. I appeal to one or two active outfits to come forward for talks and join the mainstream,” Boro said.

He pointed out that the chief minister, who is also the home minister of the state, has stated that cases of non-heinous crimes against surrendered militants will soon be withdrawn while the heinous crimes will be categorized and dealt with accordingly.

Efforts are also being made to secure the release of those behind the bars, but the law of the land has to be adhered to, he said.

“We, however, cannot exert political pressure to get them released but the CM has taken a positive approach and we hope that all issues will be resolved soon,” Boro said.

Violence cannot resolve any problem but the youth should work positively to bring about a change in the society, he said.

“Corruption and extortion are now the new faces of terrorism and the youth should refrain from these. They must engage in various livelihood schemes that the government has initiated,” the BTR chief said.

The NLFB was formed in 2020 by former NDFB members Binod Muchahari alias Batha and Bhaben Basumatary alias B Bokho but 21 cadres along with their leaders surrendered in 2021 and subsequently, 141 cadres returned to the mainstream.

The outfit has so far surrendered 22 AK series rifles, 1,333 cartridges and 16 grenades. (With inputs from PTI)

