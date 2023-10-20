25 C
Guwahati
Friday, October 20, 2023
type here...

Assam Government distributes financial grant to 181 surrendered NLFB cadres

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital,

Guwahati, Oct 20: The Assam Government, on Friday, disbursed financial grants to 181 former cadres of the National Liberation Front of Bodoland (NLFB) to support their reintegration into society.

- Advertisement -

The event took place at the Madhabdeb International Auditorium in Guwahati’s Panjabari. In July 2021, the NLFB cadres had surrendered their arms.

Himanta Biswa Sarma, the Chief Minister of Assam, welcomed the former cadres into mainstream society, urging them to use the rehabilitation aid for self-employment and participate in various skill development programs offered by the state.

Pramod Boro, the CEM of the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC), praised the leadership of PM Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, crediting them for ending decades of violence in BTR. He also applauded the NLFB’s decision to renounce violence and choose peace.

Durga Puja 2023: Discover India’s Most Enchanting Celebrations at These Top Destinations
Durga Puja 2023: Discover India’s Most Enchanting Celebrations at These Top Destinations
10 Hidden Best Places to Visit in October in India for Couples
10 Hidden Best Places to Visit in October in India for Couples
Top 15 Best Hill Stations You Can’t Miss In India
Top 15 Best Hill Stations You Can’t Miss In India
Hina Khan’s Sizzling Avatar Will Make Your Jaw Drop
Hina Khan’s Sizzling Avatar Will Make Your Jaw Drop
10 Most Luxurious Honeymoon Destinations In The World
10 Most Luxurious Honeymoon Destinations In The World
View all stories
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Assam: School students fall sick, hospitalized in Lakhimpur after consuming iron...

The Hills Times - 0
Durga Puja 2023: Discover India’s Most Enchanting Celebrations at These Top Destinations 10 Hidden Best Places to Visit in October in India for Couples Top 15 Best Hill Stations You Can’t Miss In India Hina Khan’s Sizzling Avatar Will Make Your Jaw Drop 10 Most Luxurious Honeymoon Destinations In The World