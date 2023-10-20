Assam Government distributes financial grant to 181 surrendered NLFB cadres

HT Digital,

Guwahati, Oct 20: The Assam Government, on Friday, disbursed financial grants to 181 former cadres of the National Liberation Front of Bodoland (NLFB) to support their reintegration into society.

The event took place at the Madhabdeb International Auditorium in Guwahati’s Panjabari. In July 2021, the NLFB cadres had surrendered their arms.

Himanta Biswa Sarma, the Chief Minister of Assam, welcomed the former cadres into mainstream society, urging them to use the rehabilitation aid for self-employment and participate in various skill development programs offered by the state.

Pramod Boro, the CEM of the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC), praised the leadership of PM Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, crediting them for ending decades of violence in BTR. He also applauded the NLFB’s decision to renounce violence and choose peace.