Assam CM to inspect Mahatma Gandhi statue removal site for clock tower

GUWAHATI, July 12: The Chief Minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma voiced his apprehension regarding the destruction of a Mahatma Gandhi statue at Gandhi Chowk in Tinsukia, in order to facilitate the construction of a clock tower.

Reacting to the reports, Sarma on micro-blogging site X stated, “I am not aware of this decision taken by the district administration. Let me verify the facts. Assam owes so much to Mahatma Gandhi. He stood firmly with Bharat Ratna Gopinath Bordoloi when the Congress party led by Nehru wanted to include Assam in Pakistan under the Grouping Plan.”

As per reports, the event triggered widespread protests in Doomdooma, with residents coming together to denounce the action.

Protesters voiced their anger over the dismantling of the 5.5 ft statue of the respected leader.

Condemning the action, author Tushar Gandhi shared a post on X, in which he said, “Not surprising that the BJP Government in Assam decided to replace Bapu’s statue with a clock tower in Tinsukia. Their slavish colonial hangover persists.”

The protestors urged for a full investigation into the decision and the swift return of the statue.

Following the incident, the BJP MLA from Doomdooma Rupesh Gowala on Thursday confirmed that a new statue of Gandhi, standing at 6.5 feet tall, will be built at the original location within the next 6 months, along with the construction of the clock tower.