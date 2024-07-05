30 C
Guwahati
Friday, July 5, 2024
Assam CM unveils plans for project worth Rs 90 crore to protect Mahmora riverbank

As per reports, Sarma evaluated the Mahmora riverbank and observed that although the situation is presently manageable, any further escalation could result in extensive chaos and panic in the Majuli area.

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital

GUWAHATI, July 5: The Chief Minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday revealed a plan for a Rs 90 crore project aimed at safeguarding the Mahmora riverbank.

Taking to micro-blogging site X the Chief Minister Office stated, “HCM Dr @himantabiswa announces Rs 90 crore project for Mahmora riverbank protection.”

After engaging in discussions with the local community, a project worth Rs 90 crore has been launched to safeguard the Mahmora riverbank in order to proactively tackle possible problems.

During a Facebook live session, the Chief Minister shared the latest information about his trip to Majuli, Dibrugarh, Mahmora, and Dhakuakhana, where he assessed the welfare of flood victims and the state of the riverbanks.

From the Bogibeel Bridge, Chief Minister Sarma emphasized the dire situation in Jugunidhari, where the collapse of a riverbank has brought immense challenges to the community.

He also brought up the importance of consulting with the ‘Prabhu Iswar’ of Auniaati Hatra regarding the necessity of incorporating scientific approaches in the restoration of the riverbank.

“In Jugunidhari, a riverbank has collapsed, and people are facing hardships because of that. I spoke with the ‘Prabhu Iswar’ of Auniaati Hatra, who suggested rebuilding the riverbank using scientific methods,” said CM Sarma.

Additionally, the Water Resources Department in Jugunidhari has initiated efforts to strengthen the riverbank, aiming to finish the project in seven days, as long as the weather cooperates. The Chief Minister expressed confidence in the timeline, barring any weather-related setbacks.

Assam CM has been actively responding to the flood crisis by visiting affected areas and overseeing relief efforts to address the damage caused by the floods.

