Assam Guv releases CM’s Diary, Speech Books for ‘Viksit Assam’

GUWAHATI, Dec 20: Assam Governor Laxman Prasad Acharya released two books by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Diary (Part 3) and Collection of Speeches (Part 3), in a ceremony held in Guwahati, the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) announced on Friday.

The books document the transformative journey of the state under Sarma’s leadership and align with his vision of building a ‘Viksit Assam’ (developed Assam).

Governor Acharya commended the books as significant contributions to the state’s development, describing them as valuable resources for future generations.

He also expressed admiration for Sarma, recognizing him not only as a seasoned politician but also as a respected writer.

Acharya shared that the books inspired him to learn the Assamese language.

The Governor further highlighted that many people perceive politicians as too busy to write, making Sarma’s Diary particularly noteworthy.

He encouraged the youth to draw inspiration from the Chief Minister’s dedication to documenting his experiences despite his busy schedule.

Acharya also praised Sarma’s leadership in propelling Assam forward in alignment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Vikas (development) and Virasat (heritage).

“These books will provide future generations with the opportunity to understand and reflect on the ongoing efforts of the government to bring about progress, prosperity, and hope,” Sarma stated at the launch event.

He added that these collections would be a valuable resource for historians, students, and citizens, chronicling the milestones of Assam’s transformation.

During the event, Sarma also emphasized that every incident in governance and life presents two sides: hope and despair.

He stressed that his government remains committed to ensuring that hope prevails, driving progress and enabling prosperity to reach every corner of the state.

The Chief Minister also highlighted several key initiatives that align with his vision for Assam’s development, including the growth of the semiconductor industry and the expansion of the Numaligarh Refinery.

These initiatives, he stated, symbolize Assam’s growing potential in industrial and economic sectors.

Additionally, Sarma expressed confidence that these efforts would empower the youth of Assam to dream big and achieve their aspirations, while fostering pride in the state’s accomplishments.

The Chief Minister’s Diary and Speech Collections Book will not only document the achievements of his government but will also stand as a testament to the efforts undertaken to secure a brighter future for Assam.

