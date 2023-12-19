15 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, December 20, 2023
type here...

Assam: CM’s Vigilance Cell let go DFO Akhtar Hussain day after interrogation

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital,

Guwahati, Dec 19: Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Akhtar Hussain was allowed to leave after a day-long interrogation by the Chief Minister’s Special Vigilance Cell (SVC) on Tuesday, as per reports.

- Advertisement -

Hussain, who appeared before the SVC earlier in the day in connection to a disproportionate assets case, refrained from making any comments to the media. It is expected that he will be summoned by the SVC again in the coming days.

Hussain is a DFO in Assam’s Soil Conservation Department. Allegedly, he has been involved in corrupt practices, leading to the accumulation of significant property. These properties include multi-storey buildings in various locations, reportedly built with illicit funds.

Raids were conducted at his residence in Guwahati’s Hatigaon and other locations since Monday. It is also alleged that he owns land and buildings in Notboma and Saukuchi in Guwahati, and is constructing a seven-storey building in Goalpara.

Various documents, including bank passbooks, land records, policies and gold ornaments, were reportedly seized from his residence. Hussain has reportedly applied for anticipatory bail fearing an arrest.

Top places to visit in Guwahati on New Year
Top places to visit in Guwahati on New Year
5 Hills Stations To Witness Snowfall In Northeast India
5 Hills Stations To Witness Snowfall In Northeast India
10 States Of India And Their Traditional Look
10 States Of India And Their Traditional Look
Top 10 Flower With Amazing Small
Top 10 Flower With Amazing Small
Top 8 Budget Friendly Honeymoon Destinations In India For Winter
Top 8 Budget Friendly Honeymoon Destinations In India For Winter
View all stories
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

North Korea’s Kim threatens ‘more offensive actions’ against US after watching...

The Hills Times - 0
Top places to visit in Guwahati on New Year 5 Hills Stations To Witness Snowfall In Northeast India 10 States Of India And Their Traditional Look Top 10 Flower With Amazing Small Top 8 Budget Friendly Honeymoon Destinations In India For Winter