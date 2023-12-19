Assam: CM’s Vigilance Cell let go DFO Akhtar Hussain day after interrogation

HT Digital,

Guwahati, Dec 19: Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Akhtar Hussain was allowed to leave after a day-long interrogation by the Chief Minister’s Special Vigilance Cell (SVC) on Tuesday, as per reports.

Hussain, who appeared before the SVC earlier in the day in connection to a disproportionate assets case, refrained from making any comments to the media. It is expected that he will be summoned by the SVC again in the coming days.

Hussain is a DFO in Assam’s Soil Conservation Department. Allegedly, he has been involved in corrupt practices, leading to the accumulation of significant property. These properties include multi-storey buildings in various locations, reportedly built with illicit funds.

Raids were conducted at his residence in Guwahati’s Hatigaon and other locations since Monday. It is also alleged that he owns land and buildings in Notboma and Saukuchi in Guwahati, and is constructing a seven-storey building in Goalpara.

Various documents, including bank passbooks, land records, policies and gold ornaments, were reportedly seized from his residence. Hussain has reportedly applied for anticipatory bail fearing an arrest.