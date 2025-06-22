28.4 C
Man held with heroin worth Rs 5 lakh in Tripura

HT Correspondent

AGARTALA, June 21: In a major crackdown on narcotics, Tripura Police on Saturday arrested a 23-year-old man near Dharmanagar railway station in North District and seized heroin worth approximately Rs 5.5 lakh from his possession.

Acting on a tip-off received around 11 AM, a team from Dharmanagar police station — led by Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) B. Zorinpuia and Officer-in-Charge (OC) Smriti Kanta Bardhan — launched a raid in the area adjacent to the railway station, which falls under Ward No. 22 of the Dharmanagar Municipal Council.

“During the operation, police apprehended one Salman Hossain (23), a resident of Ward No. 2 under Bhagyapur Gram Panchayat. A search of his backpack led to the recovery of five soap boxes, each containing packets of heroin. The total quantity of the recovered heroin is approximately 55 grams,” SDPO B. Zorinpuia.

Police officials estimated the black-market value of the seized contraband to be around Rs 5.5 lakh.

Following the seizure, senior officials including the Deputy Collector and Magistrate (DCM), along with a forensic team, reached the spot to carry out further investigation and evidence documentation.

A case has been registered against the accused under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, police confirmed.

