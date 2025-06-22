28.4 C
Guwahati
Sunday, June 22, 2025
Four militants arrested in Manipur

Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
IMPHAL, June 21: Security forces arrested four militants belonging to various proscribed outfits in Manipur, police said on Saturday.

One active cadre of the banned outfit NSCN (Niki Sumi) was apprehended from Kamranga village in Jiribam district on Thursday, a senior officer said.

The militant was involved in “kidnappings for ransom and extortion activities along NH-37”, he said.

The police also apprehended a member of the outlawed PLA from Kakching Turel Wangma in Kakching district on Friday, he said.

One cadre each belonging to the proscribed Prepak (Pro) and PLA was arrested near the Myanmar border in Tengnoupal district, the officer said.

Security forces have been conducting search operations in Manipur since ethnic violence broke out two years ago.

More than 260 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups since May 2023.

The Centre had on February 13 imposed the President’s rule in Manipur after Chief Minister N Biren Singh resigned.

The state assembly, which has a tenure till 2027, has been put under suspended animation. (PTI)

