Assam CM’s wife Riniki Bhuyan files defamation suit against Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's wife Riniki Bhuyan filed a defamation suit against Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi for levelling corruption charges against her firm, alleging her of receiving subsidy of Rs10 crore from the Central Government

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital

Guwahati, Sept 23

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s wife Riniki Bhuyan filed a defamation suit against Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi for levelling corruption charges against her firm, alleging of receiving subsidy of Rs10 crore from the Central Government.

As per reports, the case will be moved on September 26, 2023 before the allotted Court of Civil Judge (Senior Division), Kamrup Metro in Guwahati.

Earlier, Riniki Bhuyan, who is the CMD of Pride East Entertainments Pvt Ltd, had informed that she would take Gogoi to court for his alleged “slanderous campaign”.

“To protect the reputation of our hardworking employees from this slanderous campaign of Sri Gaurav Gogoi – Hon’ble Member of Parliament, I am thereby constrained to file a case of defamation with Rs 10 cr in damages against him in the court of law,” Riniki Bhuyan Sharma, the Chairperson and Managing Director of Prideeast Entertainments Pvt Ltd said in a statement.

She also described the allegations as an attack to malign and defame an Assamese enterprise headed by a woman entrepreneur.

“This is nothing but an attack to malign and defame a 17-year-old Assamese enterprise, which has adhered to every aspect of the law, headed by a woman entrepreneur,” the statement read.

The chief minister’s wife further asserted that her company is eligible to participate in government-supported programs and incentive schemes, like any other qualifying enterprise.

