16 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, January 30, 2024
type here...

Assam Congress releases list of candidates for upcoming Lok Sabha elections

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital,

Guwahati, Jan 29: Assam Congress chief, Bhupen Kumar Borah, announced on Monday that the opposition alliance will stand united for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha general elections and the 2026 state assembly elections.

- Advertisement -

He affirmed the party’s commitment to prevent the division of votes among opposition parties. A three-member panel for 14 constituencies of Assam has been created as per the party’s central leadership’s instructions. This follows the release of a tentative three-member panel list for candidates in each of Assam’s 14 Lok Sabha constituencies by the state Congress unit.

Senior Congress leaders Pradyot Bordoloi, Gaurav Gogoi, and Rakibul Hussain have been named from Nagaon, while Naiwrita Joy Shukla, Soumya Kanti Purkayastha will represent Silchar constituency.

Other named representatives include Hafiz Rashid Choudhury, Zubair Anam, Aminur Rashid Choudhury from Karimganj, Abdul Khaleque, Bobbeeta Sharma, Deep Bayan from Barpeta, and Mira Borthakur, Romen Borthakur, Dwijen Sharma from Guwahati.

Wazed Ali Choudhury, Abdur Rashid Mandal, Abdul Hamid, Rokibul Hussain, Abdul Khaleque and Noor Shafiqul from Dhubri, Neel Netra Neog, Raju Sahu, and Durga Bhumij from Dibrugarh, Gaurav Gogoi and Krishna Gogoi from Jorhat, Ranee Narah, and Uday Shankar Hazarika from Lakhimpur, Barnali Phukan, Ram Prasad Sharma and Prem Lal Ganju from Sonitpur, Madhab Rajbongshi, Pranjit Choudhury, Basanta Das, Prabin Boro from Darrang-Udalguri, Joyram Engleng, Sum Ronghang, Klengdun Engti from Diphu, Garjan Mushahary, Pranjit Basumatary from Kokrajhar, and Roselina Tirkey, and Gulap Saikia from Kaziranga have also been named to the Congress panel.

7 Fruits Rich In Iron
7 Fruits Rich In Iron
Animals Whose Behaviour Is Very Similar To Humans
Animals Whose Behaviour Is Very Similar To Humans
6 Health Benefits Of Besan Roti
6 Health Benefits Of Besan Roti
“A Historic Dawn – January 26, 1950”
“A Historic Dawn – January 26, 1950”
Travel To These Buddhist Monasteries In India
Travel To These Buddhist Monasteries In India
View all stories
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

SC issues notice on plea for SIT probe into alleged irregular...

The Hills Times - 0
7 Fruits Rich In Iron Animals Whose Behaviour Is Very Similar To Humans 6 Health Benefits Of Besan Roti “A Historic Dawn – January 26, 1950” Travel To These Buddhist Monasteries In India