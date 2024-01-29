Assam Congress releases list of candidates for upcoming Lok Sabha elections

HT Digital,

Guwahati, Jan 29: Assam Congress chief, Bhupen Kumar Borah, announced on Monday that the opposition alliance will stand united for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha general elections and the 2026 state assembly elections.

- Advertisement -

He affirmed the party’s commitment to prevent the division of votes among opposition parties. A three-member panel for 14 constituencies of Assam has been created as per the party’s central leadership’s instructions. This follows the release of a tentative three-member panel list for candidates in each of Assam’s 14 Lok Sabha constituencies by the state Congress unit.

Senior Congress leaders Pradyot Bordoloi, Gaurav Gogoi, and Rakibul Hussain have been named from Nagaon, while Naiwrita Joy Shukla, Soumya Kanti Purkayastha will represent Silchar constituency.

Other named representatives include Hafiz Rashid Choudhury, Zubair Anam, Aminur Rashid Choudhury from Karimganj, Abdul Khaleque, Bobbeeta Sharma, Deep Bayan from Barpeta, and Mira Borthakur, Romen Borthakur, Dwijen Sharma from Guwahati.

Wazed Ali Choudhury, Abdur Rashid Mandal, Abdul Hamid, Rokibul Hussain, Abdul Khaleque and Noor Shafiqul from Dhubri, Neel Netra Neog, Raju Sahu, and Durga Bhumij from Dibrugarh, Gaurav Gogoi and Krishna Gogoi from Jorhat, Ranee Narah, and Uday Shankar Hazarika from Lakhimpur, Barnali Phukan, Ram Prasad Sharma and Prem Lal Ganju from Sonitpur, Madhab Rajbongshi, Pranjit Choudhury, Basanta Das, Prabin Boro from Darrang-Udalguri, Joyram Engleng, Sum Ronghang, Klengdun Engti from Diphu, Garjan Mushahary, Pranjit Basumatary from Kokrajhar, and Roselina Tirkey, and Gulap Saikia from Kaziranga have also been named to the Congress panel.