21 C
Guwahati
Thursday, November 23, 2023
type here...

Assam Cricketers Uma Chetry, Jintimani Kalita drafted in India-A squad for upcoming England tour

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital,

Guwahati, Nov 22: Assam’s female cricketers, Uma Chetry and Jintimani Kalita, are set to head to England for the forthcoming tour, as per Wednesday’s reports.

- Advertisement -

The India A team for the imminent England tour was revealed, with both Uma and Jintimani included in the squad.

Despite not being picked up in the auctions of the inaugural Women’s Premier League (WPL), a women’s Twenty20 cricket franchise league, Uma Chetry has made her mark.

On the other hand, Jintimani was selected by the Mumbai Indians, contributing to their victorious campaign. Uma, hailing from Kandulimari village in Assam’s Golaghat, has the distinction of being the first woman from Assam to be called up to an India squad.

She was a member of the Indian team that clinched the gold medal at the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.

10 Remote Tourist Destinatios In India For A Relaxed Holiday Trip
10 Remote Tourist Destinatios In India For A Relaxed Holiday Trip
Most Beautiful Trees in the World
Most Beautiful Trees in the World
Most Expensive Spices In The World
Most Expensive Spices In The World
Oldest Surviving Tribes in North East Bharat
Oldest Surviving Tribes in North East Bharat
Best Places In Shillong To Witness Cherry Blossoms
Best Places In Shillong To Witness Cherry Blossoms
View all stories
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Study states Indians third-largest illegal immigrants group in US

The Hills Times - 0
10 Remote Tourist Destinatios In India For A Relaxed Holiday Trip Most Beautiful Trees in the World Most Expensive Spices In The World Oldest Surviving Tribes in North East Bharat Best Places In Shillong To Witness Cherry Blossoms