Assam Cricketers Uma Chetry, Jintimani Kalita drafted in India-A squad for upcoming England tour

HT Digital,

Guwahati, Nov 22: Assam’s female cricketers, Uma Chetry and Jintimani Kalita, are set to head to England for the forthcoming tour, as per Wednesday’s reports.

The India A team for the imminent England tour was revealed, with both Uma and Jintimani included in the squad.

Despite not being picked up in the auctions of the inaugural Women’s Premier League (WPL), a women’s Twenty20 cricket franchise league, Uma Chetry has made her mark.

On the other hand, Jintimani was selected by the Mumbai Indians, contributing to their victorious campaign. Uma, hailing from Kandulimari village in Assam’s Golaghat, has the distinction of being the first woman from Assam to be called up to an India squad.

She was a member of the Indian team that clinched the gold medal at the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.