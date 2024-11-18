Assam CS Kota reviews road safety measures: 17% decline in fatalities

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Nov 17: In a significant step towards enhancing road safety across Assam, Chief Secretary Ravi Kota chaired a state-wide review meeting, a press release said on Sunday.

The meeting, attended by senior officials including the DGP, Special DGP, ADGP CID, IGP Road Safety, and representatives from key departments, focused on assessing the state’s road safety scenario.

Deputy Commissioners (DCs), Superintendents of Police (SPs), District Transport Officers (DTOs), and other stakeholders joined the discussion via video conferencing.

The review highlighted a 17% decline in road accident fatalities from January to September this year.

However, concerns were raised over a recent spike in accidents reported in September.

Meanwhile, taking to the micro-blogging site, the Chief Secretary stated, “Reviewed road accident data showing a 17% decline in fatalities from January to September, despite a recent increase.”

Chaired a state-wide review meeting on Assam's road safety scenario today with senior officials, including the DGP, Special DGP, ADGP CID, IGP Road Safety, and representatives from key departments. DCs, SPs, DTOs, and other stakeholders joined via VC.



District Road Safety Committees (DRSCs) of affected districts were urged to take immediate corrective measures to address the issue.

Chief Secretary Kota conveyed Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s concerns over the loss of lives, terming it “entirely unacceptable.”

He also emphasized the need for a comprehensive strategy focusing on the “4 Es” of road safety: Engineering, Enforcement, Emergency Care, and Education & Awareness.

Furthermore, officials were directed to intensify efforts to curb accidents through better road infrastructure, stricter law enforcement, improved emergency response, and widespread awareness campaigns.