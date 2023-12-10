Assam: Dacoit injured in police firing hours after smuggler injured in encounter in Cachar

HT Digital,

Kamrup, Dec 10: A dacoit was injured in police firing as he attempted to snatch a pistol in Kamrup district, Assam on December 10.

The incident occurred during an investigation at Tihu, Nalbari district, where the dacoit, Dilip Biswas, and his aide, Babu Ali, were taken to search for a hidden consignment.

Biswas, currently under treatment at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) after sustaining bullet injuries on both legs, was reportedly fired at as he tried to escape police custody during the search operations.

In a separate incident, a suspected Burmese supari (areca nuts) smuggler, Jabir Hussain, was shot at while attempting to escape police custody at Gumrah village, Cachar district, Assam.

Currently under treatment at Silchar Medical College (SMCH), Hussain was detained for his alleged involvement in Burmese supari smuggling.