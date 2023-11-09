Assam: Cattle smuggler injured in police firing, dies during treatment

HT Digital,

Guwahati, Nov 9: Syed Ali Sheikh, accused in cattle-smuggling and injured in a police shootout, died at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in Guwahati on Thursday.

Sheikh, who sustained two bullet wounds from Tamarhat Police in Dhubri, Assam, was reported to be critically injured. The incident occurred on Sunday, November 5, at Dhuturamari village in Tamarhat, near the Assam-Bengal border.

Sheikh was initially treated at Dhubri Medical College Hospital but was transferred to GMCH due to his worsening health.

His condition remained critical, as reported by GMCH superintendent Dr Abhijit Sarma on Tuesday, November 7. Following Sheikh’s demise, his family accused the police of falsely implicating him and labelled the incident a fake encounter. They claimed that Sheikh was a simple driver leading an honest life and did not receive adequate treatment at GMCH.

The GMCH superintendent reported a suspected bullet injury incident at Tamarhat in Dhubri last Sunday. The victim was initially treated at Dhubri Medical College Hospital and later referred to GMCH due to his critical condition.

The patient had lost consciousness upon arrival at GMCH, with a blood pressure of around 120/90 mmHg and a pulse rate of 110/mins. His Glasgow Coma Scale (GCS) score was 5/15, indicating a severe injury.

The patient had bilateral crepitations on his chest and guarding in his abdomen. Two entry wounds were discovered, one on his right occipital region and another on his lumbar region. The patient’s condition has since deteriorated and he is now on ventilation. His GCS score is around 3/15, thus surgery is currently not an option due to the risk of losing the patient.