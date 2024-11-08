24 C
Guwahati
Friday, November 8, 2024
type here...

Assam declares public holiday on Nov 13 in five constituencies for bye-elections

The holiday will affect government and non-government offices, Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs), urban local bodies, educational institutions, businesses, commercial establishments, banks, tea gardens, and industries within these constituencies.

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Nov 8: In an effort to ensure robust public participation in the upcoming bye-elections, the Assam Government has declared a public holiday on November 13, in five Assembly Constituencies: Dholai (11), Sidli (31), Bongaigaon (32), Behali (77), and Samaguri (88), a press release said on Friday.

- Advertisement -

The holiday will affect government and non-government offices, Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs), urban local bodies, educational institutions, businesses, commercial establishments, banks, tea gardens, and industries within these constituencies.

Related Posts:

The decision, enacted under Section 25 of the Negotiable Instruments (NI) Act, 1881, has come following a directive from the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Assam, in line with guidelines issued by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Meanwhile, an official order from M S Manivannan, Commissioner and Secretary of the General Administration Department, states that all offices and establishments within the designated constituencies will remain closed on polling day.

The order references the CEO’s letter No. ELE.119/2024/7, dated October 19, 2024, and the ECI’s letter No. 78/EPS/2024/30823, dated October 16, 2024.

- Advertisement -

“In pursuance of the Chief Electoral Officer, Assam’s letter and in the interest of public service, the Governor of Assam is pleased to declare November 13, 2024, as a public holiday under Section 25 of the NI Act, 1881”, read the official order.

The declaration is also backed by a notification from the Ministry of Home Affairs, dated June 8, 1957, allowing the state to impose a holiday for bye-elections.

Top 10 Most Expensive Schools In India
Top 10 Most Expensive Schools In India
8 Most Happiest Animals In The World
8 Most Happiest Animals In The World
10 Places You Must Visit In Northeast India This December
10 Places You Must Visit In Northeast India This December
10 Best Places To See Snowfall In India This Winter
10 Best Places To See Snowfall In India This Winter
6 Traditional Sindhi Breakfast Dishes That Are a Must-Try
6 Traditional Sindhi Breakfast Dishes That Are a Must-Try
View all stories

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Assam CM announces Rs 15,000 wage compensation for pregnant tea garden...

The Hills Times -
Top 10 Most Expensive Schools In India 8 Most Happiest Animals In The World 10 Places You Must Visit In Northeast India This December 10 Best Places To See Snowfall In India This Winter 6 Traditional Sindhi Breakfast Dishes That Are a Must-Try