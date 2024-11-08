Assam declares public holiday on Nov 13 in five constituencies for bye-elections

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Nov 8: In an effort to ensure robust public participation in the upcoming bye-elections, the Assam Government has declared a public holiday on November 13, in five Assembly Constituencies: Dholai (11), Sidli (31), Bongaigaon (32), Behali (77), and Samaguri (88), a press release said on Friday.

The holiday will affect government and non-government offices, Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs), urban local bodies, educational institutions, businesses, commercial establishments, banks, tea gardens, and industries within these constituencies.

The decision, enacted under Section 25 of the Negotiable Instruments (NI) Act, 1881, has come following a directive from the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Assam, in line with guidelines issued by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Meanwhile, an official order from M S Manivannan, Commissioner and Secretary of the General Administration Department, states that all offices and establishments within the designated constituencies will remain closed on polling day.

The order references the CEO’s letter No. ELE.119/2024/7, dated October 19, 2024, and the ECI’s letter No. 78/EPS/2024/30823, dated October 16, 2024.

“In pursuance of the Chief Electoral Officer, Assam’s letter and in the interest of public service, the Governor of Assam is pleased to declare November 13, 2024, as a public holiday under Section 25 of the NI Act, 1881”, read the official order.

The declaration is also backed by a notification from the Ministry of Home Affairs, dated June 8, 1957, allowing the state to impose a holiday for bye-elections.