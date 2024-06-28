Assam DGP orders Guwahati CP, Tinsukia SP to suspend cops for allegedly assaulting youth

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, June 28: The Assam DGP GP Singh on Thursday made an announcement stating that directives were given to the Commissioner of Police, Guwahati, and the Superintendent of Police, Tinsukia, to suspend police personnel who were engaged in recent altercations and acts of violence against civilians.

Taking to X, he wrote, , “Instructions have been issued to CP Guwahati & SP Tinsukia to place under suspension police personnel involved in recent scuffle & assault on civilians. Further lawful & departmental action shall be taken on receipt of enquiry reports. @assampolice Hq shall not condone any wilful and uncalled for/unlawful use of force on civilians. As police personnel all of us have to show higher degree of restraint even under provocation, if any”.

The Assam Police Headquarters has made it clear that any intentional and illegal use of force against civilians will not be tolerated. They have stressed the importance of police personnel exercising greater restraint, even in the face of provocation.

This statement follows an incident on June 26, in which Pradum Chhetri, an MBA student, was reportedly assaulted by Sub-Inspector Pranjal Phukan and three other officers from Lekhapani police station.

In a separate case, three sub-inspectors from Basistha police, namely Parag Jyoti Barman, Tirtha Deka, and Dhyanjyoti Tamuli, as well as constable Kalpajyoti Neog, are being investigated for suspected brutality towards a mentally challenged youth named Dhan Nath, who allegedly had his leg broken by the inebriated officers.

The police commissioner questioned the officers in response to mounting public anger and calls for justice. Residents are demanding a comprehensive inquiry and responsibility for the officers’ behavior.