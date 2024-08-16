Assam DGP apologizes for unwarranted use of force by police personnel

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, Aug 16: Assam Director General of Police (DGP) GP Singh on Friday issued a public apology following the circulation of a video showing Assam Police personnel using canes, or lathis during routine vehicle inspections.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, Singh stated, “A video has come to my notice where Assam Police personnel are resorting to use of cane/lathi during routine checking of vehicles. I profusely apologise for uwarranted use of force or harsh measures.”

— GP Singh (@gpsinghips) August 16, 2024

The video, which quickly spread across social media, has sparked public outrage and criticism of the police’s actions.

The apology from DGP Singh came shortly after Assam Pradesh Youth Congress President Zubair Anam brought the video to wider attention in his post on X.

The President shared the video stating, “How easily has this government made police atrocities legal in Assam! Cops in Assam can now take law in their own hands!”

— Zubair Anam (@Zubairanam) August 15, 2024

In response to the outcry, DGP Singh expressed regret over the actions of the officers involved.

DGP Singh also emphasized that the use of force by police should be strictly limited to situations involving unlawful assemblies or criminal activity.

“My advice to colleague police personnel remains the same – use of lawful force should be restricted to unlawful assemblies and against criminals and nowhere else,” the DGP added.

In light of the incident, the police personnel involved and their supervising officers have been advised and counseled appropriately.

DGP Singh further assured the public that measures are being taken to prevent such occurrences in the future, underlining Assam Police’s commitment to lawful and respectful enforcement practices.