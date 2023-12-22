Assam: Eviction drive conducted in Kamrup against illegal brick kilns

HT Digital,

Guwahati, Dec 22: The Kamrup district administration has carried out an eviction drive in Nagarbera, demolishing illegally built brick kilns in the area.

Reports indicate that the eviction drive, which took place on Friday, resulted in the demolition of eight brick kilns in the Kalubari area.

Officials from the Kamrup district administration stated that they acted in response to public complaints about the illegal brick kilns. Prior to the eviction, notices were served to the operators of the illegal brick kilns.

In a similar action, the district administration of Assam’s Goalpara district also conducted an eviction drive against illegal brick kilns in the Rangjuli area. Reportedly, around 20 brick kilns in the Rangjuli region were dismantled by a group from the Goalpara district authority.