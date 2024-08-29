32 C
Guwahati
Thursday, August 29, 2024
type here...

Assam Faces Ongoing Land Encroachment by Neighboring States

Assam grapples with land encroachment issues as neighboring states claim territories, leading to rising tensions and calls for urgent intervention.

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

August 29, Thursday: Assam is once again in the spotlight over issues of land encroachment by neighboring states, exacerbating tensions along its borders. The state government has reported multiple instances of land being unlawfully occupied by neighboring states, sparking disputes that threaten regional harmony. The encroachments, particularly along Assam’s boundaries with states like Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, and Mizoram, have long been a contentious issue, often leading to clashes between communities.

- Advertisement -

Officials in Assam have expressed concerns over the frequent incursions, which they argue undermine Assam’s territorial integrity and disrupt the lives of local residents. These land disputes not only strain relationships between states but also put pressure on resources and governance in the affected regions.

The Assam government is pushing for swift and decisive action to address the encroachment, including diplomatic talks with the involved states and intervention from the central government. Authorities are also exploring legal avenues and seeking the involvement of border management agencies to prevent further encroachment and restore Assam’s rightful land.

As Assam continues to navigate these complex boundary challenges, there is a growing call for a sustainable and peaceful resolution that respects the interests of all parties involved, ensuring long-term stability in the region.

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Cabinet Approves ₹4,136 Crore Equity Support for Hydropower in Northeast

The Hills Times -