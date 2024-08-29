Assam Faces Ongoing Land Encroachment by Neighboring States

HT Digital

August 29, Thursday: Assam is once again in the spotlight over issues of land encroachment by neighboring states, exacerbating tensions along its borders. The state government has reported multiple instances of land being unlawfully occupied by neighboring states, sparking disputes that threaten regional harmony. The encroachments, particularly along Assam’s boundaries with states like Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, and Mizoram, have long been a contentious issue, often leading to clashes between communities.

Officials in Assam have expressed concerns over the frequent incursions, which they argue undermine Assam’s territorial integrity and disrupt the lives of local residents. These land disputes not only strain relationships between states but also put pressure on resources and governance in the affected regions.

The Assam government is pushing for swift and decisive action to address the encroachment, including diplomatic talks with the involved states and intervention from the central government. Authorities are also exploring legal avenues and seeking the involvement of border management agencies to prevent further encroachment and restore Assam’s rightful land.

As Assam continues to navigate these complex boundary challenges, there is a growing call for a sustainable and peaceful resolution that respects the interests of all parties involved, ensuring long-term stability in the region.