Assam Flood Situation Deteriorates, Over 1.05 Lakh Individuals Affected

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, June 18: The flood situation in Assam has significantly worsened, affecting more than 1.05 lakh individuals across eight districts, according to a report by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA).

- Advertisement -

As per the latest daily flood report, the districts of Baksa, Barpeta, Darrang, Dhemaji, Goalpara, Karimganj, Nagaon, and Nalbari have been severely impacted. Karimganj is the worst-hit with over 95,300 people affected, followed by Nagaon with nearly 5,000 affected and Dhemaji with over 3,600 individuals struggling with floodwaters.

Just a day earlier, around 6,000 individuals were affected in four districts.

The cumulative toll from this year’s floods, landslides, and storms has tragically claimed 34 lives.

Authorities have set up 11 relief camps accommodating 3,168 individuals in one district and are managing three relief distribution centers in the same area.

- Advertisement -

In the past day alone, the authorities have distributed 21.5 quintals of rice, 3.81 quintals of dal, 1.14 quintals of salt, and 114 liters of mustard oil to those affected by the floods.

According to ASDMA, 309 villages are submerged and approximately 1,005.7 hectares of crop areas have been impacted statewide.

Floodwaters have also caused significant damage to embankments, roads, bridges, and other critical infrastructure in several districts including Bongaigaon, Chirang, Dhemaji, Goalpara, Hojai, Nagaon, Tamulpur, Darrang, Nalbari, Lakhimpur, and Udalguri.

The ASDMA highlighted that the Kopili river at Kampur is currently flowing above the danger mark.

- Advertisement -

As a result of the widespread flooding, more than 62,173 domestic animals and poultry have also been affected across the state.