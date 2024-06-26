29 C
Assam flood situation shows slight improvement with nearly 1 lakh still affected

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, June 26: In the wake of decreased rainfall, the flooding situation today in Assam has greatly ameliorated.

According to the latest report issued from Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), the state is managing a total of 99 relief camps, providing shelter to 12,323 displaced individuals.

 

The relief centers are supplying crucial assistance to individuals impacted, providing housing, meals, and fundamental necessities.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has also confirmed the improvement of the flood situation in the state on micro-blogging platform X stating, “with rain subsiding, the flood situation in Assam has improved considerably.”

“Currently, 99 relief camps housing 12,323 inmates are in operation”, he added.

As of Tuesday evening, the districts affected by the flood comprise Kamrup, Golaghat, Karimganj, Barpeta, Goalpara, Nagaon, Cachar, Darrang, and Dhemaji.

The reports also mentioned that floodwaters have impacted a significant number of villages, reaching up to 556 in total. Among these, Kamrup alone has been affected with 210 villages, while Karimganj has witnessed 180 hamlets being submerged.

A total of 153,960 individuals are currently affected by the flood, with 83,823 residing in Karimganj and 52,400 in Cachar district. Despite some recent improvements, the situation continues to impact the population.

Furthermore, authorities have been closely monitoring the situation to ensure that sufficient aid is provided to the areas affected by the flood.

However, the reduction in precipitation has helped to mitigate certain dangers caused by the increase in water levels, enabling a gradual restoration of stability in the impacted areas.

