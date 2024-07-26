29 C
Guwahati
Friday, July 26, 2024
type here...

Assam Forest Minister visits Nagaon to assess ongoing efforts to rescue stray tiger

The Forest Minister also assured that every possible rescue measure has been taken to safely capture the animal using night vision drones and other equipment in order to reduce the risk of human-wildlife conflict.

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, July 26: Assam Forest Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary inspected Dhing in Nagaon district to assess the efforts made by the Assam Forest Department in rescuing a Royal Bengal Tiger that wandered into human settlements in the region, the Minister informed on Thursday.

- Advertisement -

The Forest Minister also assured that every possible rescue measure has been taken to safely capture the animal using night vision drones and other equipment in order to reduce the risk of human-wildlife conflict.

Taking to micro-blogging site X, Patowary stated, “All rescue efforts have been made to capture the animal safely with the help of night vision drones and other equipments to minimise the chances of man-animal conflict.”

“PCCF Wildlife, Additional PCCF, 5 DFOs, Secretary of Environment & Forest Department and other forest officials were also present”, the Minister added.

Meanwhile, forest authorities in Nagaon are getting ready to set up a cage trap in order to capture the Tiger which is believed to have strayed from a nearby wildlife sanctuary, potentially due to the recent floods and a shortage of food.

8 Largest Lakes To Visit In India
8 Largest Lakes To Visit In India
9 Beautiful Plants With Colourful Leaves
9 Beautiful Plants With Colourful Leaves
8 Forests In India To Spot Leopards
8 Forests In India To Spot Leopards
Summer Special: Top Tourist Places In Shimla
Summer Special: Top Tourist Places In Shimla
Explore The Best Villages For Tourism In Northeast India
Explore The Best Villages For Tourism In Northeast India
View all stories
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Assam’s Charaideo Moidam inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List under ‘Cultural...

The Hills Times -
8 Largest Lakes To Visit In India 9 Beautiful Plants With Colourful Leaves 8 Forests In India To Spot Leopards Summer Special: Top Tourist Places In Shimla Explore The Best Villages For Tourism In Northeast India