Assam Forest Minister visits Nagaon to assess ongoing efforts to rescue stray tiger

GUWAHATI, July 26: Assam Forest Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary inspected Dhing in Nagaon district to assess the efforts made by the Assam Forest Department in rescuing a Royal Bengal Tiger that wandered into human settlements in the region, the Minister informed on Thursday.

The Forest Minister also assured that every possible rescue measure has been taken to safely capture the animal using night vision drones and other equipment in order to reduce the risk of human-wildlife conflict.

“PCCF Wildlife, Additional PCCF, 5 DFOs, Secretary of Environment & Forest Department and other forest officials were also present”, the Minister added.

Meanwhile, forest authorities in Nagaon are getting ready to set up a cage trap in order to capture the Tiger which is believed to have strayed from a nearby wildlife sanctuary, potentially due to the recent floods and a shortage of food.