Assam: Former principal controller of exam sent to 2-day policy custody in APSC scam

HT Digital,

Guwahati, Dec 13: Nanda Babu Singh, the former principal controller of the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) examinations, has been remanded in three-day police custody, according to reports on Wednesday.

Concurrently, Superintendent of Taxes for Karbi Anglong district, Wahida Begum, has been ordered to serve 14-day judicial custody. Both Singh and Begum were presented in court following the end of their two-day police custody.

The Assam Police’s Special Investigation Team (SIT) arrested Singh on Monday in relation to the notorious APSC cash-for-job scam. Begum is also among those apprehended in relation to the recruitment scam from Diphu.

On November 29, Assistant Employment Officer Rakesh Das was arrested in connection with the scam. The Assam Government has so far suspended 21 civil servants in relation to the scam, including 11 from the Assam Police Service (APS), four Assam Civil Service (ASC) officers, one Excise Inspector, one ARCS officer, and three Assistant Employment Officers.