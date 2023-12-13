23 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, December 13, 2023
type here...

Assam: Former principal controller of exam sent to 2-day policy custody in APSC scam

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital,

Guwahati, Dec 13: Nanda Babu Singh, the former principal controller of the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) examinations, has been remanded in three-day police custody, according to reports on Wednesday.

- Advertisement -

Concurrently, Superintendent of Taxes for Karbi Anglong district, Wahida Begum, has been ordered to serve 14-day judicial custody. Both Singh and Begum were presented in court following the end of their two-day police custody.

The Assam Police’s Special Investigation Team (SIT) arrested Singh on Monday in relation to the notorious APSC cash-for-job scam. Begum is also among those apprehended in relation to the recruitment scam from Diphu.

On November 29, Assistant Employment Officer Rakesh Das was arrested in connection with the scam. The Assam Government has so far suspended 21 civil servants in relation to the scam, including 11 from the Assam Police Service (APS), four Assam Civil Service (ASC) officers, one Excise Inspector, one ARCS officer, and three Assistant Employment Officers.

7 Most Unsafe Cities In India, As Per Govt Data
7 Most Unsafe Cities In India, As Per Govt Data
Hornbill Festival 2023 Lights Up Nagaland
Hornbill Festival 2023 Lights Up Nagaland
8 Breathtaking Mountain Passes for Bikers in India
8 Breathtaking Mountain Passes for Bikers in India
The Glorious Heritage of Majuli Satras
The Glorious Heritage of Majuli Satras
Scenic Hill Stations To Visit In Arunachal Pradesh This Winter
Scenic Hill Stations To Visit In Arunachal Pradesh This Winter
View all stories
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Meghalaya: BSF thwarts smuggling attempt of clothing items, one arrested along...

The Hills Times - 0
7 Most Unsafe Cities In India, As Per Govt Data Hornbill Festival 2023 Lights Up Nagaland 8 Breathtaking Mountain Passes for Bikers in India The Glorious Heritage of Majuli Satras Scenic Hill Stations To Visit In Arunachal Pradesh This Winter