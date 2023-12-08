18 C
Guwahati
Saturday, December 9, 2023
type here...

Assam: Superintendent of taxes arrested in Diphu in connection to APSC scam

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital,

Diphu, Dec 8: The Assam Police’s Special Investigation Team (SIT) has arrested Wahida Begum, the Superintendent of Taxes of Karbi Anglong district, in relation to the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) recruitment scam.

- Advertisement -

Reports indicate that Begum, who was a candidate for the APSC exam in 2014, was arrested from her office in Diphu.

Allegations suggest that she secured her job through dishonest means, colluding with Rakesh Das, an arrested ACS officer. Begum is expected to be transferred to the Crime Investigation Department (CID) office in Guwahati later today.

Her arrest increases the number of individuals apprehended in the APSC cash-for-job scandal to five, which includes Sukanya Das, Rakesh Das, Shahjahan Sarkar, and Aishwarya Jeevan Baruah.

Rakesh Das, an Assistant Employment Officer, was taken into SIT custody for four days on Thursday after his arrest in connection to the scam on November 29.

7 Beautiful Birds Of Kaziranga
7 Beautiful Birds Of Kaziranga
Shillong Is Prettiest This Time Of Year; Here’s Proof
Shillong Is Prettiest This Time Of Year; Here’s Proof
10 Places In India With Cleanest Air You Must Visit
10 Places In India With Cleanest Air You Must Visit
Best Road Trips To Take In India This Winter
Best Road Trips To Take In India This Winter
7-Step Night Routine For Glowing Skin
7-Step Night Routine For Glowing Skin
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Amid push for caste census, all 8 Brahmin candidates of Congress...

The Hills Times - 0
7 Beautiful Birds Of Kaziranga Shillong Is Prettiest This Time Of Year; Here’s Proof 10 Places In India With Cleanest Air You Must Visit Best Road Trips To Take In India This Winter 7-Step Night Routine For Glowing Skin