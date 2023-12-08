Assam: Superintendent of taxes arrested in Diphu in connection to APSC scam

HT Digital,

Diphu, Dec 8: The Assam Police’s Special Investigation Team (SIT) has arrested Wahida Begum, the Superintendent of Taxes of Karbi Anglong district, in relation to the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) recruitment scam.

- Advertisement -

Reports indicate that Begum, who was a candidate for the APSC exam in 2014, was arrested from her office in Diphu.

Allegations suggest that she secured her job through dishonest means, colluding with Rakesh Das, an arrested ACS officer. Begum is expected to be transferred to the Crime Investigation Department (CID) office in Guwahati later today.

Her arrest increases the number of individuals apprehended in the APSC cash-for-job scandal to five, which includes Sukanya Das, Rakesh Das, Shahjahan Sarkar, and Aishwarya Jeevan Baruah.

Rakesh Das, an Assistant Employment Officer, was taken into SIT custody for four days on Thursday after his arrest in connection to the scam on November 29.