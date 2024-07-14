33 C
Assam girl Brinda Kashyap gains international recognition for rhino conservation efforts

Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital

GUWAHATI, July 14: Brinda Kashyap, hailing from Guwahati, has been recognized as the sole Indian recipient of an award from the International Coordinating Council of UNESCO’s Man and Biosphere Programme for her pioneering work in rhino conservation.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma extended his congratulations on micro-blogging site X stating, “Assam girl shines at the Global Arena! Brinda Kashyap, who hails from Guwahati, has been chosen as the sole awardee of the International Coordinating Council of UNESCO’s Man and Biosphere Programme.”

Brinda’s research is centered on utilizing geospatial data to aid in rhino conservation initiatives in Manas National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage site in Assam.

Her groundbreaking methodology has secured her a position among 15 young scientists chosen from 11 countries by UNESCO, underscoring her noteworthy impact on wildlife conservation.

“She is among the 15 young scientists selected from 11 countries and is working on the issue of rhino conservation in Manas National Park using geospatial data. Wish her all the best for her future endeavours”, Sarma added.

