Assam government announces reservation of five medical college seats for Bhutanese students

Assam
Updated:
HT Digital,

Guwahati, Nov 2: The Assam government has allocated five seats for Bhutanese students in the state’s medical and dental colleges. This decision was made ahead of the Bhutanese king’s state visit to Assam on November 3 and 4.

The seat reservation, announced after a cabinet meeting led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, includes three for MBBS and two for BDS.

Cabinet minister Jayanta Malla Barua announced this, stating it as a goodwill gesture towards Bhutan. Barua also expressed hope that the visit by King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck would strengthen Assam-Bhutan relations and benefit Assam’s various sectors, including tourism.

The government has made necessary arrangements for a smooth visit. Additionally, the dates for the Anandram Barooah and Banikanta Kakati awards for meritorious students were announced.

