Assam Government decides to release Rs 135 crore for constructing 10 cancer care hospitals in state

HT Digital,

Guwahati, Nov 7: The Assam Cabinet in its weekly cabinet meeting took several important decisions which includes release of Rs 135 crore for constructing 10 cancer care hospitals on the occasion of National Cancer Awareness day.

Additionally, the cabinet has also decided to release Rs 135 crore for government hospitals under the free drugs scheme to purchase essential drugs.

The government has also offered additional 4 percent dearness allowance (DA) for state government employees, taking the total DA to 46 percent.

The government has also decided to allocate land to over 2,000 landless indigenous families.