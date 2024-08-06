Assam Government Issues High Alert for Districts Along Bangladesh Border

HT Digital

August 6, Tuesday: The Assam government has issued a high alert for districts along the Bangladesh border, intensifying security measures to address potential threats and ensure the safety of the region. This decision comes amid concerns over cross-border activities that could impact local security and stability.

The districts placed on high alert include Dhubri, Karimganj, and Cachar, where additional forces have been deployed to enhance vigilance and prevent any untoward incidents. The state government has coordinated with various security agencies to strengthen surveillance and monitoring along the border.

“The high alert status is a precautionary measure to ensure that any potential threats are promptly addressed and that the safety of our citizens is maintained,” said an official spokesperson for the Assam government. “We are working closely with border security forces to monitor the situation and take necessary actions to prevent any security breaches.”

Local authorities have been instructed to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities immediately. Security personnel have also been tasked with conducting regular patrols and inspections to deter illegal activities and ensure the security of the border areas.

Residents of the affected districts have been advised to cooperate with security forces and report any unusual occurrences. The government has assured the public that all necessary steps are being taken to maintain peace and security in the region.

This heightened alert underscores the Assam government’s commitment to safeguarding its borders and ensuring the safety and well-being of its residents. As the situation continues to be monitored closely, authorities remain vigilant and prepared to respond to any emerging threats.

The Assam government urges all citizens to remain calm and supportive of the security measures in place, emphasizing that the safety of the community is the top priority