Assam Pre-Senior Madrassas Transferred to Directorate of Elementary Education

August 6, Tuesday: In a significant move aimed at streamlining educational administration, the Assam government has announced that Pre-Senior Madrassas in the state will now come under the purview of the Directorate of Elementary Education. This decision is part of an ongoing effort to enhance the quality and management of elementary education in Assam.

Previously managed by the Directorate of Secondary Education, the Pre-Senior Madrassas’ transition to the Directorate of Elementary Education is expected to bring about better coordination and focused oversight. This change is anticipated to facilitate the implementation of educational policies and programs more effectively, ensuring that students in these institutions receive improved educational resources and support.

Education officials have expressed optimism about the potential benefits of this administrative realignment. “By bringing Pre-Senior Madrassas under the Directorate of Elementary Education, we aim to provide a more cohesive and efficient educational framework for these institutions,” said an official spokesperson. “This will help in addressing the unique needs of madrassa students and in integrating them more effectively into the broader educational landscape.”

The Directorate of Elementary Education will now be responsible for overseeing curriculum development, teacher training, and infrastructure improvements in Pre-Senior Madrassas. This shift is part of a broader strategy to enhance educational standards across all elementary-level institutions in the state.

Parents and educators have welcomed the move, hoping that it will lead to better educational outcomes for students attending Pre-Senior Madrassas. The state government remains committed to ensuring that all students in Assam have access to high-quality education, regardless of the type of institution they attend.

This transition marks a crucial step in Assam’s ongoing efforts to reform and strengthen its educational system, providing all students with the opportunities they need to succeed academically and in life.