30 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, August 6, 2024
type here...

Assam Pre-Senior Madrassas Transferred to Directorate of Elementary Education

Assam Pre-Senior Madrassas now fall under the Directorate of Elementary Education, streamlining administration and improving educational standards.

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

August 6, Tuesday: In a significant move aimed at streamlining educational administration, the Assam government has announced that Pre-Senior Madrassas in the state will now come under the purview of the Directorate of Elementary Education. This decision is part of an ongoing effort to enhance the quality and management of elementary education in Assam.

- Advertisement -

Previously managed by the Directorate of Secondary Education, the Pre-Senior Madrassas’ transition to the Directorate of Elementary Education is expected to bring about better coordination and focused oversight. This change is anticipated to facilitate the implementation of educational policies and programs more effectively, ensuring that students in these institutions receive improved educational resources and support.

Education officials have expressed optimism about the potential benefits of this administrative realignment. “By bringing Pre-Senior Madrassas under the Directorate of Elementary Education, we aim to provide a more cohesive and efficient educational framework for these institutions,” said an official spokesperson. “This will help in addressing the unique needs of madrassa students and in integrating them more effectively into the broader educational landscape.”

The Directorate of Elementary Education will now be responsible for overseeing curriculum development, teacher training, and infrastructure improvements in Pre-Senior Madrassas. This shift is part of a broader strategy to enhance educational standards across all elementary-level institutions in the state.

Parents and educators have welcomed the move, hoping that it will lead to better educational outcomes for students attending Pre-Senior Madrassas. The state government remains committed to ensuring that all students in Assam have access to high-quality education, regardless of the type of institution they attend.

- Advertisement -

This transition marks a crucial step in Assam’s ongoing efforts to reform and strengthen its educational system, providing all students with the opportunities they need to succeed academically and in life.

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Kuki-Zo MLAs Urge Centre to Reconsider Replacing Assam Rifles in Manipur

The Hills Times -