Assam government launches portal to submit applications under Mukhya Mantri Atmanirbhar Asom

HT Digital,

Guwahati, Dec 8: Assam’s Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday inaugurated a portal for the Mukhya Mantri Atmanirbhar Asom application submission at Lok Sewa Bhawan in Guwahati.

The Chief Minister’s Atmanirbhar Assam Abhiyan was announced to launch on 23rd September 2023, aiming to generate self-employment and foster self-reliance among Assam’s youth.

The Abhiyan includes initiatives to support 200,000 young individuals in starting businesses, with qualified participants receiving Rs. 2 lakh in two parts, as government aid and interest-free loans, for establishing small businesses or service ventures.

The program aims to reach two hundred thousand qualified recipients within two years. Each recipient will receive Rs. 2 lakh, with Rs. 1 lakh as a government subsidy and the remaining Rs. 1 lakh to be repaid after five years of business operations without interest.

The initiative was introduced to financially empower the youth and qualify them for additional loans from the federal government. The scheme’s web portal has currently recorded 229,145 beneficiaries.

Additionally, 1591 young people with professional qualifications will be eligible for a Rs. 5 lakh loan under the program, with 50% being a government subsidy and the other 50% being an interest-free loan.