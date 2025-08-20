Man Arrested in Imphal With 288 Bottles of Banned Codeine

HT DIGITAL

IMPHAL, AUGUST 20: Imphal West district police commandos in a special operation, with assistance from the Narcotic Affairs and Border Police, apprehended an individual on Tuesday and confiscated 288 bottles of Codeine Phosphate, a prohibited psychotropic. The operation was conducted under the area of Singjamei Police Station.

The suspect, 34-year-old Kshetrimayum Naoba of Kwakeithel Ningthemkol, was arrested in the vicinity of Imphal College area off Imphal Airport Road. Police also confiscated an E-Rickshaw (Regd. No. MN01A/J9040), said to have been used to carry the contraband.

The authorities stated that Codeine Phosphate cough syrup is frequently abused by drug addicts who use it as a substitute for more potent narcotics. Initial investigation indicated that Naoba had brought in the bottles into Imphal city for secondary distribution in the state.

A case has been filed against him, and he has been presented in court. Senior police officials affirmed that more information will come to light as the investigation goes on.

