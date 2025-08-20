29.5 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, August 20, 2025
type here...

Man Arrested in Imphal With 288 Bottles of Banned Codeine

Northeast
Updated:
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT DIGITAL

IMPHAL, AUGUST 20: Imphal West district police commandos in a special operation, with assistance from the Narcotic Affairs and Border Police, apprehended an individual on Tuesday and confiscated 288 bottles of Codeine Phosphate, a prohibited psychotropic. The operation was conducted under the area of Singjamei Police Station.

- Advertisement -

The suspect, 34-year-old Kshetrimayum Naoba of Kwakeithel Ningthemkol, was arrested in the vicinity of Imphal College area off Imphal Airport Road. Police also confiscated an E-Rickshaw (Regd. No. MN01A/J9040), said to have been used to carry the contraband.

Related Posts:

The authorities stated that Codeine Phosphate cough syrup is frequently abused by drug addicts who use it as a substitute for more potent narcotics. Initial investigation indicated that Naoba had brought in the bottles into Imphal city for secondary distribution in the state.

A case has been filed against him, and he has been presented in court. Senior police officials affirmed that more information will come to light as the investigation goes on.

View all stories
7 Destinations To Planning A South India Getaway With Family
7 Destinations To Planning A South India Getaway With Family
10 Rare Animals Found in the Indian Ocean
10 Rare Animals Found in the Indian Ocean
Top 10 Places To See Leopards In India
Top 10 Places To See Leopards In India
9 Incredible Bird Adaptations For Surviving The Indian Climate
9 Incredible Bird Adaptations For Surviving The Indian Climate
Meghalaya’s Most Underrated Tourist Attraction Places
Meghalaya’s Most Underrated Tourist Attraction Places

- Advertisement -
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Assam Rifles Seize Meth Worth ₹21 Crore at Mizoram-Myanmar Border

The Hills Times -
7 Destinations To Planning A South India Getaway With Family 10 Rare Animals Found in the Indian Ocean Top 10 Places To See Leopards In India 9 Incredible Bird Adaptations For Surviving The Indian Climate Meghalaya’s Most Underrated Tourist Attraction Places