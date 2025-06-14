Assam Government Reshuffles Police Officers; Leena Doley Transferred to Dhubri

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, JUNE 14: As part of a strategic initiative to boost administrative effectiveness and enhance police functions, the Assam Government has revealed a reshuffle of top police officers. A notice dated 13th June 2025 notified numerous essential posts witnessing changes in command, specifically within districts Hailakandi and Dhubri, as well as the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

Amitava Sinha, who was earlier the Senior Superintendent of Police (Organized Crime) with the CID, Assam, has been shifted to Hailakandi. He will now be the Senior Superintendent of Police there, in place of Leena Doley. Sinha’s reassignment is as part of the government’s ongoing attempt to post seasoned officers to frontline administrative posts in the districts.

Outgoing Hailakandi SSP Leena Doley has been deployed to Dhubri. Her deployment is part of a broader reorganisation of police commanders aimed at rejuvenating the local policing mechanisms and enhancing public service delivery. In Dhubri, Doley will replace Navin Singh, who was withdrawn from service in that district.

Navin Singh, who was earlier the SSP of Dhubri, has now been shifted to the CID, Assam. He will take over as Senior Superintendent of Police (Organized Crime), the post held earlier by Amitava Sinha.