Assam government’s Siksha Setu app awarded in the Digital Transformation Conclave held at Leh

HT Digital,

Guwahati, Nov 28: Assam Government’s Siksha Setu app has been awarded in the Digital Transformation Conclave held at Leh on November 24, 2023 under the category – Initiative in Edu Tech.

Principal Secretary to the Assam Government Samal Biswa received the award in behalf of the government and congratulated the state as well as the Education Department of Assam for achieving this award under the leadership of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Siksha Setu Axom is a free educational platform that allows school stadff to perform administrative tasks from their devies. These tasks can include attendance marking, leaving application, and many more. Take note that this apo is mainly aimed at schools in Assam