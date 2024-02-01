Axom Xahitya Xabha’s 11th Special Session inaugurated

HT Correspondent

MORIGAON, Jan 31: The 11th Special Session of Axom Xahitya Xabha commenced at the historic Pasuraja Samannai Khetra, Barapujia, with the paying of respects at the statue of Sahityarathi Lakshminath Bezbarua at Ahatguri in the district on Wednesday. After paying respects at the statue of Sahityarathi Lakshminath Bezbarua by the president of Axom Xahitya Xabha, Dr Surya Kanta Hazarika, vice president Dr Girish Handique, secretary-general Dr Upendrajit Sarma, and all executive members of the literary body, accompanied by the former vice president of Axom Xahitya Xabha, Milanini Devi, the Pasuraja Samannai Khetra’s main gate for the 11th session of Axom Xahitya Xabha was inaugurated.

Subsequently, the gates of Natya Moncha, Dr Bhupen Hazarika’s Meeting Hall, book fair, and trade fair were opened.

A felicitation program was also organised for the families of Pasuraja, conducted by the secretary-general of Axom Xahitya Xabha, Dr Upendrajit Sarma. The president of Morigaon District Literary Body, Mahendra Saikia, lit the earthen lamp at the portrait of Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardev. Following this, Thagit Mahanta offered floral tributes at the portrait of the founder president of Axom Xahitya Xabha, Padmanath Gohain Barua. The president of the Reception Committee of the 11th session of Axom Xahitya Xabha, Hemanta Deuri, offered floral tributes at the portrait of the founder secretary of Axom Xahitya Xabha, Sarat Ch Goswami. The 11th session of the Axom Xahitya Xabha celebrated Me-Dam-Me-Phi at Kapahera. The district commissioner Debashis Sarma inaugurated the 4th Executive Body Meeting of Axom Xahitya Xabha.